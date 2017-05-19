House seller invested $300K in company partly owned by Bevin

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin on ABC's Nightline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.



The Courier-Journal reported Friday that state records show Neil Ramsey gained a substantial tax credit when he invested $300,000 in Neuronetrix Solutions LLC through state government's "Angel Investment Act" program.



Ramsey has been a major donor to Bevin political causes. Bevin appointed Ramsey last summer to the board of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.



Bevin Communications Director Amanda Stamper didn't return phone calls and emails seeking comment on the investment. Ramsey didn't return a phone call or emails asking about the investment or talk to a reporter in person.

