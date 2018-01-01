House fire in Floyds Knobs challenges firefighters (Photo: SKY11)

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Firefighters had a tough time trying to save a home from a fire that broke out early New Year’s morning in Floyds Knobs.



Firefighters from five different departments were dealing with single-digit temperatures as they fought the fire on Emmons Lane.



It was so cold the trucks were freezing up.

Fire departments had to bring in tankers because there were no hydrants out at the property.



No one was home at the time and we are told by the Fire Department that the owners were on vacation.



No one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.

