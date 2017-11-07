House explosion on Houston Blvd. under investigation

Firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion in Houston Acres early Wednesday morning.

The house in question is located in the 3100 block of Houston Blvd. The explosion created a hole in the roof of the house and caused extensive damage.

Firefighters told WHAS11 that there were no fatalities in the explosion, but one person has gone to the hospital with injuries.

It is unclear what caused the explosion and the incident is under investigation.

