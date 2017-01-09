Horses rescued from dangerous situation in Eastern Kentucky mountains adopted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An 8-month-old foal named Clover has come a long way from the situation she was rescued from.

"She has been one of the best turn around that we have had," Bryce Gill, Equine Manager, Kentucky Humane Society said.

Clover is one of seven free roaming horses the Kentucky Humane Society's Equine CARE Program rescued from what they say was a dangerous situation in the Eastern Kentucky mountains.

"Clover was part of a herd that had three of the horses shot at point blank, and so her and her mother and the rest of the herd all witnessed it and the local law enforcement asked us to step in and remove the rest of the herd that survived for their own safety," Clover said.

Clover has been staying at a foster farm, the Lakshmi Farm in Anchorage, where she has become acclimated to farm life and used to people and other animals.

"She went from being completely feral and untouched by humans to one of the most loving, sweet foals that we've had in our program,' Gill said.

Clover is the last of the 7 horses to be adopted. She is now heading to her new home with Britney and Ronnie at their farm.

"She is so sweet, she is so calm and laid back. I was expecting her to be skittish and afraid and she is not at all she is just very calm," Britney said.

"I am very excited to bring her home and she is also going to have a sister, cobalt as well so she will be more than at home with us," Britney said. "She is just going to be a pet and she will be loved and cared for like the rest of the animals at our farm, hopefully she will be a happy horse and live a long happy life with us."

Bryce Gill, Kentucky Humane Society Equine Manager, says they are excited all of these horses are going to good homes, so they can begin helping more.

"We are trying to get the word out because the more people that know about our program the more that know to contact us when they need help and if they are thinking about adopting we want to be the source for people where they can adopt a horse, just like a cat and a dog," Gill said.

For more information on the Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE Program, visit: https://www.kyhumane.org/horses