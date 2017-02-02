Rescued horses recovering in Oldham Co., Ky.

A Trimble County woman will be facing at least 97 charges after officials found 37 dead animals, and 14 sick horses on a farm believed to be her property.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Trimble County woman will be facing at least 97 charges after officials found 37 dead animals and 14 sick horses on a farm believed to be her property. As the investigation continues, the 14 surviving horses are recovering at Windy Meadows Equine Horse Farm.

"These are the lucky ones,” Clarke Vesty, who manages the farm, said.

The future is bright for the surviving horses, it’s a future that was far from guaranteed only 24 hours ago.

"It was pretty disgusting. More dead horses than alive horses and it was, yeah, pretty sad,” Vesty said.

Officials discovered 37 dead animals on one Trimble County farm Wednesday afternoon.

The owner told officials she was trying to rescue the animals. But officials said she will be charged with 53 counts of animal cruelty and 44 counts of improper disposal of a dead animal. More charges are possible as they continue to investigate.

"It’s a sad deal but were here just to take care of the horses,” Vesty said.

Vesty and the rest of the Windy Meadows team came to the horses' rescue.

They took them from the scene and transported them to the Oldham County, where the Windy Meadows farm is located. Since then, the team has worked around the clock to get the horses healthy and will ultimately keep working to find them a new home.

Vesty said, "I think they all have a chance but it doesn't go poof they're good, it’s going to take some time and effort and a lot of money to take care of them, but that's what we’re going to do."

It’s something they said they're committed to and something they said these horses deserve.

"They have a chance for sure,” Vesty said.

But it’s going to be expensive. The team anticipates the costs could add up to tens of thousands of dollars. They are accepting donations through any Stock Yards Bank. You can donate by naming the Windy Meadows Equestrian Center. You can also contact the owner of the farm at Windymeadows1309@aol.com.

