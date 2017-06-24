'Hope to Dream' program gives away 50 beds to children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Fifty children received a gift they will cherish every night – a place to get a good night’s sleep.

Ashley Furniture and the Louisville Bats teamed up Saturday for their “Hope to Dream” program. Each child in attendance had the chance to meet Bats players, take a special tour of Slugger Field and then were surprised with their very own bed.

Each set was complete with a mattress, pillow, sheets and a comforter.

“To see their faces and just the excitement of knowing that that’s going to be their own bed and they’re going to have a place to sleep at night, they’re gonna get a good night’s sleep to be able to perform better in school,” Casey Slagle, a community specialist, said.

A portion of all mattress sales at Ashley Home Stores goes toward supporting their “Hope to Dream” program.

