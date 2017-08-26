Hoosier soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Hoosier soldier killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest today.
A four-and-a-half-mile procession was held Wednesday from the Columbus Municipal Airport to the funeral home for 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Hunter.
Hunter was one of two American soldiers killed in the August 2 attack on a NATO convoy.
His father says he was 32 days into his first deployment.
He is survived by his wife, his parents, as well as his brother and sisters.
