Hoosier soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Hoosier soldier killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest today.

A four-and-a-half-mile procession was held Wednesday from the Columbus Municipal Airport to the funeral home for 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Hunter.



Hunter was one of two American soldiers killed in the August 2 attack on a NATO convoy.



His father says he was 32 days into his first deployment.



He is survived by his wife, his parents, as well as his brother and sisters.

