WHAS
Close

Hoosier soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest

Columbus, Ind., soldier will be laid to rest today

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:07 AM. EDT August 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Hoosier soldier killed in Afghanistan will be laid to rest today.

A four-and-a-half-mile procession was held Wednesday from the Columbus Municipal Airport to the funeral home for 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Hunter.

Hunter was one of two American soldiers killed in the August 2 attack on a NATO convoy.

His father says he was 32 days into his first deployment.

He is survived by his wife, his parents, as well as his brother and sisters.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories