Hoosier Lottery planning new $50 scratch-off ticket

Hoosier Lottery (Photo: Hoosier Lottery)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Hoosier Lottery plans to start selling a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket later this year.

That new ticket would top a current $30 instant game as Indiana's most expensive. Indiana would join Minnesota, Colorado and Texas in offering a $50 scratch-off.

Hoosier Lottery operator IGT Indiana started selling the $30 per-ticket game two years ago. IGT's Colin Hadden tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2ro2Z7y ) that game has been successful at bringing in about $10 million a year.

Hadden says the $50 game won't be for everyone and expects it will be a small part of the lottery sales.

Hadden says details on prizes and odds for the $50 scratch-off game are still being developed.

