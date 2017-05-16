WHAS
Hoosier Lottery planning new $50 scratch-off ticket

AP , WHAS 9:45 PM. EDT May 16, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Hoosier Lottery plans to start selling a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket later this year.
 
That new ticket would top a current $30 instant game as Indiana's most expensive. Indiana would join Minnesota, Colorado and Texas in offering a $50 scratch-off.
 
Hoosier Lottery operator IGT Indiana started selling the $30 per-ticket game two years ago. IGT's Colin Hadden tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2ro2Z7y ) that game has been successful at bringing in about $10 million a year.
 
Hadden says the $50 game won't be for everyone and expects it will be a small part of the lottery sales.
 
Hadden says details on prizes and odds for the $50 scratch-off game are still being developed.
 

