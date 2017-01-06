Hooked on Science Experiments

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Snow headed for Kentuckiana
-
JCPS to make call on school early Jan.5
-
First offspring of American Pharoah born
-
Officer-involved shooting on I-64 in Crawford Co.
-
Jared talks snow on the way
-
UofL student prints 3D engagement ring
-
Remembering Ne'Riah Miller
-
Arrests made after anti-Semitic vandalism in Scottsburg
-
Man arrested in rescare facility death
-
Ind. woman taking legal action against Crawford County Jail
More Stories
-
Multiple people shot at Ft. Lauderdale airportJan. 6, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
-
Hearing for bill that reorganizes UofL BoardJan. 6, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Trump: U.S. will be 'paid back' for Mexico wallJan. 6, 2017, 11:25 a.m.