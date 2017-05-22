Honoring the Greatest Generation: Veterans share stories of service

Veterans of Belmont Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There are more than 18 million veterans living in the United States. Every single one has sacrificed so that we may succeed. All soldiers have stories from their service. Some are more willing to share them than others. We found many of them right here in Kentuckiana.

Louisville's Belmont Village may be a far cry from boot camp. Its bright building is a stark contrast from the barracks and bases, but many here remember when those other places were home.

They've now been out of the military far longer than they were in it. The decades have come and gone, but those years are far from faded.

James Ramsey

James served in the Marines and was a rifleman overseas for three years from 1952-1955. He worked in the vegetable and produce business afterward.

“I really enjoyed it after it was over with, but I didn’t enjoy it while I was going through it,” James said. “I enjoyed the march. We learned how to march. We really did learn how to march. They took the boy out of you quick. It took them one day. I started out at Paris Island. Then, I went to Guatemala. Then, I went to Puerto Rico. Then, I went back home. When we were in Guatemala, you had to be on your toes all of the time. Of course, we were 19, and we didn’t worry about all of that junk. One of my main jobs was guard duty. I watched everything. You couldn’t do it by yourself, but of course you saw everybody else doing it so you do it. At that age, you didn’t worry about nothing. I think it would be good for everybody to go through that and get that discipline. Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

Sidney Blanchard

Sidney served in the U.S. Army Women’s Corps from 1943-1946 as a teletype operator. She went back to business school and worked as an accountant for Taylor Drug Stores for 42 years before retiring.

“Mother was in the first world war. She was a nurse. Daddy was in the first world war. So, I thought why not? We’ll see what it’s like. So, I did,” Sidney said. “It was a little tough, and I never could do push-ups. I couldn’t get my stomach up. I could be on my toes and my hands, but that was it. People that know me now cannot believe I got a good conduct medal.”

Sidney had plenty of memorable stories to share from riding in a tank to her time spent in Indianapolis and Texas.

“Well, I had always wanted to ride in a tank to see what it was like and who wouldn’t, you know? So, this fella and I got in a tank, and I said I’ve seen pictures of them knocking down trees, let’s try one. So, we go chugging along, and we see a tree about 12 inches in diameter. I say, let’s try that one. So, we went ahead, and we got hung up on the tree and couldn’t get off. About that time, we heard an announcement that said ‘clear the firing range, we’re getting ready to fire.’ Here we were hung up on the tree. So, we finally got off before they started firing, thank goodness,” Sidney said. “In Indianapolis at Fort Harrison, they had the German prison camp there, and they tried to break out one night. I was working the teletype machine. So, they got me up in the middle of the night to go take care of the teletype and the messages back and forth. That was memorable. That was the worst place you ever saw was out in West Texas. We got off the train, and the lieutenant said it’ll grow on you. We said yeah, so do warts, but who wanted them? It was just brown, nothing green, just brown.”

Jack Rose

Jack served in the Navy and enlisted at just 17-years-old. He got to live through history by coming face to face with someone who helped make it.

“It was just a part of growing up. I took it as a pretty good learning experience, which I think it was,” Jack said. “We were in the Invasion of Okinawa. They gave us credit for shooting down a Japanese plane. Whether we did or not, I don’t know. I see this big limousine pushing through this tremendous crowd, just inching its way through. I saw the five-star flag on the front. So, when it gets to me, I just grabbed hold of the piece in the back. The limousine kept inching toward the dock. It’s parked there at the dock. All of the sudden, the bugles played and here he come, MacArthur, Supreme Commander. He comes down the stairs and spoke to the sergeants. He asked how’s so and so, and they said she’s much better. He said oh, I’ll tell Mrs. MacArthur, she’ll be happy to hear that. So, he gets into the seat and takes the first seat and starts to close the door. I’m right with the door going this way. 15:16 The door closed, and I went with the door. My nose is pressed against the glass and MacArthur and I are that close. He turned and looked at me, and he just kind of half-grinned. He didn’t break into a big grin, but he kind of looked at me. I looked like I was about 15 or 16, and he saluted me, pointed to me, and the limousine took off. So, I say I’m the only enlisted man saluted by the Supreme Commander. That’s my claim to fame.”

Bob Rogers

Bob served in WWII in the Army in a combat field artillery battalion from the Normandy invasion through the Battle of the Bulge. He was drafted after one semester at UK for engineering and became a mechanical engineer after the war. He even traveled back to Europe in 1967 to see the areas he fought in during the war.

“I served from April 1943 through Thanksgiving Day of 1945,” Bob said. “We went from New Jersey to Scotland on a troop ship and then by train from Scotland down to southwest England, where we trained for two and half months before the invasion. At that time, we did not know the enormity of what the invasion was going to be. So, I think it was the unknown of what you were getting into and being a young guy, I was only 20-years-old, it’s something you don’t really know what’s going to happen. We went into Omaha Beach on June 25, which was 19 days after D-Day. We provided artillery support to what was it called, the 19th Corps, which is made up of two U.S. armies and the British first army. We went from Normandy through northern France and southern Holland, Belgium, then all down through Germany, and we were in the Battle of the Bulge also providing artillery support through that. We landed in Normandy 19 days after D-Day, and it made me appreciate and admire the men who went in on D-Day actually. It’s amazing what they went through. It was bad enough for us 19 days afterward, but to imagine going in on D-Day, it just boggles my mind. We didn’t know at that time exactly that it was the Battle of the Bulge. It didn’t have a name at that time, but we knew that the Germans were making a last gasp effort through Belgium and western Germany. The thing I remember the most was the bitterly cold winter. At that time, December of 1944 was, I think, the coldest winter on record in Germany, at that time. It was miserable.”

Bob said he’d answer the call to serve again if given the chance.

“All of us at that age knew that at one time or another, soon, we were going to go into the armed service because everybody was. The feeling of loyalty, of patriotism was just so sky high,” Bob said. “Well, you’re proud, but you’re also glad to have had a part in such an endeavor. Just proud to be a part of it and so proud of our country for coming to the aid of England when nobody else did. It’s a little scary to think what the world would be like if America had not entered World War II. I think it changed everybody.”

Denny Terry

Denny served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1953-1955. He went into the military “to get his two years over” and ended up making it a 27-year career serving as a military contractor from 1955-1988. He trained at the Morse Code School and learned to encrypt and decrypt messages.

“I always had an uneasy feeling about the military and all of that sort of thing. I was going to college. So, every once in a while, they would call you in and ask you how many credits you were taking and all of that sort of thing, but I took one credit from Purdue and another four or five credits from IU. So, somehow the one from Purdue didn’t get in there. They said, well, you didn’t take enough credits so you’re subject to the draft now. I didn’t correct them because I figured I just better go in the service and get it over with. It’d be a way of volunteering for the draft without actually volunteering for the draft,” Denny said.

Denny said his training came with some very memorable moments, especially when his boss helped him get started.

“He said what do you know about the World War II tanks, and I said sir, I don’t even know where the on button is,” Denny said.

Joe Bopp

Joseph served in the Marines from 1945-1947. He did boot camp at Paris Island, then went to Camp Lejeune for training before heading to the Great Lakes for his assignment. He served as a guard for fellow American soldiers in prison for unrelated crimes.

“They were in there for murder, rape, you name it. I always got along with them. If I fell asleep on guard duty, they’d always wake me up,” Joseph said. “We saw a sign that said join the Marines, and that’s what we did. It was good for me. I was one of these playboys, and I was kind of cocky. Boy, they took that out of me right away. If I had to do it, I’d do it again because it was good. It was really good for me.”

These are the stories of the greatest generation. It’s a title these men and women will likely never claim, but one they've more than earned.

