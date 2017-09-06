Honor Flight to leave today from Louisville

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
9-year-old burned after incident with gasoline
-
Crystal Maupin pleaded guilty in case of stealing Roger's signs
-
Custodian finds calling at Norton Hospital
-
Rally held hours before abortion clinic legal showdown
-
Clarksville's answer to nuisance geese
-
VERIFY: Separating Fact from Fiction on Irma
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
INTERVIEW: Louisville singer's track featured on national television shows
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Hike, Bike & Paddle gets people moving on Labor Day
More Stories
-
Rally drums up support ahead of abortion clinic hearingSep. 5, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma makes first landfall in Caribbean islandsSep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Honoring Our VeteransSep. 5, 2017, 8:50 a.m.