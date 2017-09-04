Honor Flight: Meet Jane Skillen

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Locals react to President Trump's decision on DACA program
-
Ind. boy battling cancer receives wish from local animal refuge
-
Renewing life for New Albany's Hartman House
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
Custodian finds calling at Norton Hospital
-
One motorcyclist dead after head-on crash
-
Coach Crum back in Louisville days after stroke
-
Reports: North Korea has an advanced hydrogen bomb
-
Union members react to possible pension cuts
-
Ind. church continues Harvey relief efforts
More Stories
-
Former Cards coach happy to be home after strokeSep. 4, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Victim ID'd after car hits motorcyclists near downtownSep. 4, 2017, 9:40 p.m.
-
Indiana landmarks to rehab historic New Albany houseSep. 4, 2017, 6:43 p.m.