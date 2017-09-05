Share This Story

16 million. That's the number of men and women who served in the United States Military during WWII. Today it's estimated that only 558,000 are still alive.

Honor Flight is a non-profit dedicated to honor American Veterans by taking them to see memorials in DC dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

On September 6, Sara Wagner and Jonathan Wahl will be traveling with a group a veterans to capture their stories. More stories will follow once they return. You can watch live coverage just before they board a plane, Wednesday morning at 5:30 and 6:30.

In anticipation of the trip, Sara and Jonathan sat down with two of the veterans who will be going. Here are their stories:

Meet 92-year-old Bill Bennett: "I wasn't a hero. I survived."

Meet 97-year-old Jane Skillen: "I felt it was the thing to do."