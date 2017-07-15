Honda recalling Accords due to engine fires

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Honda has issued a recall for Accords produced between 2013 and 2016 due to multiple reports of battery sensors causing engine fires.

Honda says the sensors may not be sufficiently sealed against moisture, which means substances like road salt can get in and cause the sensor to short out and potentially catch fire.

Honda says there have been no reported injuries relating to this issue. The car company will begin notifying affected owners later this month.

You can see if your car is included in the recall by going to recalls.honda.com.

