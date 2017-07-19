Homicide victim killed with crossbow

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The victim of a Tuesday morning homicide is now known to have been hit by a crossbow. Another man was also injured.

The homicide happened on Woodruff Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

The family of the man who died has identified him as Gerald Sulzer.



Through witness interviews police say they learned the men were in a dispute with the residents of the home where the violence occurred.



The injured man was shot with a pellet gun.



No one has been charged at this time.



