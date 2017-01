Police are at the scene of a shooting on Wilson Avenue on Jan. 30. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A homicide victim has been identified as 25-year-old John Grover.

He was found shot to death on Wilson Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Police discovered Grover's body inside a home where he died at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information call 574-lmpd.

