Hometown kids stays true to his roots, Tiller dedicates basketball courts

Wyandotte Park basketball courts (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hip-Hop Star, Bryson Tiller, is an Iroquois High School alum and is currently holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Wednesday, he came back home to unveil three brand new basketball courts just a few blocks from his Hazelwood neighborhood. It was pandemonium for the hometown kid Bryson Tiller. He used to dream about fixing up this park, but never thought it would be this phenomenal.

You can see him on award shows and music videos, but years prior to his fame, you could catch Bryson Tiller here at Wyandotte Park.

"I used to just see this court and I'm like yo, man that court looks terrible. I got to do something with that court, you know what I'm saying? I never thought this day would come I am happy that it is finally here,” Tiller said.

We learned that this project has been years in the making. It has three brand new basketball courts thanks to Tiller, Nike and Metro Parks and Rec.

"It’s a humbling experience for you to have all the fame and then don’t forget where you come from, and also, you are from the community. That’s a blessing in disguise and it shows what kind of character he has as a human being," Antonio Sullivan said.

He said these efforts mean much more than hoops. Sullivan went to Iroquois High with Tiller and toldWHAS11 that the south side needs some TLC.

"With everything going on in the city right now, it’s good to have the kids and have fun and take their minds off stuff that is going on in the community and just give back and use sports to try to keep them away from all the violence that's going on out here,” Sullivan said.

Tiller threw out the jump ball for the first games played on the new courts.

"I am surprised that so many people came out here to show love and playing basketball, everyone has their shirts on," Tiller said.

This is a prime example of love and basketball. The city says more changes are coming to the park including new lights, a tennis, and pickle-ballcourt.

