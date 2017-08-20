Homemade Ice Cream & Pie sells building, teases big announcement

Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen sold its building in the Highlands recently. (Jefferson County Property Valuation)

Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen has sold its building at 1041 Bardstown Road, near Grinstead Drive in the Highlands.

The sale comes after the Louisville-based sweets shop closed the store there late last month.

According to Jefferson County property land records, Pinnacle Properties Development Group LLC, of Jeffersonville, bought the building for $1.5 million. No word yet on Pinnacle's plans for the building, but I've reached out to the company for that information.

Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen has nine area locations.

Owner Adam Burckle said the sale precedes a “pretty big announcement” but he wasn’t ready to share the details yet because some paperwork still has to be completed.

Expect more in about two weeks, he said.

