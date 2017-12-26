Homeless community seeking shelter from bitter cold

Homeless man (Photo: whas)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) —With temperatures below freezing all week, local homeless shelters will be waving the white flag, expecting to give a warm welcome to more people surrendering to the cold.

At Haven House, they have already been packed well past capacity over the last couple days.

The shelter says it does not want to turn anyone away, so if necessary, mattresses will be laid out on the floor wherever there’s space.

The shelter also invites the homeless who do not plan on staying through the night.

“For the guys who really just will not come in under any circumstances they are more than welcome to come eat and catch some warm water through a shower,” Executive Director Barbara Anderson said. “Let them stay for as long as they want before they tread back out into the cold.”

Haven House and other organizations for the homeless often take sleeping bags, blankets and food to those who refuse to come inside to get warm.

Many are often found bundled up under overpasses or camped out in the woods.

© 2017 WHAS-TV