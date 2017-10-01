Home video brings Civil War history to life

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Home video brings 1938 Gettysburg reunion to life
-
Men charged after woman's captivity leads to heroin discovery
-
Family still looking for answers after teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
-
First Alert StormTeam: Sunday Outlook
-
A book that can help you read people
-
What is Pitino's Role?
-
Full home video of 1938 Gettysburg reunion
-
HS GameTime Game of the Week: St. X vs. Trinity
-
Officer OK, suspect dead after shootout with cops
-
Dozens gather downtown for immigration ordinance
More Stories
-
O.J. Simpson released from jailOct. 1, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Loved ones continue search for justice one year…Sep 30, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
-
Home video brings 1938 Civil War reunion to lifeSep 26, 2017, 2:30 p.m.