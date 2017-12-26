Home damaged in Arnoldtown Road fire

470x264 top story generic fire graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in southern Jefferson County Tuesday.

The incident happened at a home in the 8400 block of Arnoldtown Road, just north of Third Street Road.

At press time, crews had the fire under control and there were no reported injuries.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

WHAS11 will update this story.

