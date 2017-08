Channing Tatum stopped by KSP Post 10 in Harlan, Ky. on Monday. (Photo: KSP Facebook page)

HARLAN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Channing Tatum, a Hollywood actor, made a stop at a Kentucky State Police post on Monday.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 made a post on Facebook about his visit. The Facebook page says Tatum learned about the “Shop with a Trooper” project and other KSP initiatives.

Post 10 is located in Harlan, Ky.

© 2017 WHAS-TV