Hite Elementary School's Junkyard Hawks turn trash into tunes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- They say one man's trash is another man's treasure and you can hear that message loud and clear at Hite Elementary School.

“They really make music out of nothing so you'll look around and see trash cans, trash can lids, buckets, metal pails,” says Jecorey Arthur, Music Specialist at Hite Elementary.

Those items are not your typical instruments but they’re put to good use by a group of student musicians who call themselves the Junkyard Hawks.

“They're really just trying to make music and show that we can take resources and reuse them in different ways,” said Arthur.

Arthur has been working the Junkyard Hawks hard this school year.

“Very hard,” says fourth grade student Jayla Holman.

The band practices four times a week, a tough but motivating schedule that Arthur says he wishes he'd had when he was a student.

“It's awesome because I didn't have music at a young age so anything I can do to go back and give and also relive my childhood is always fun,” said Arthur.

The Junkyard Hawks play a wide range of non-traditional instruments, from cans and lids to bells and even the glockenspiel. Fourth grader Trace Martin rocks his glockenspiel and says it wasn't easy to learn but he had the drive.

“Playing music is what I've always wanted to do,” said Martin.

The student band will take its music beyond Mr. Arthur's classroom and perform for the community on Friday at Arts Fest, and the excitement is growing.

“This is the first time I'm playing bells,” said Holman.

The big moment for these small musicians is just days away, but they're ready to showcase their sound and prove that trash cans and buckets don't always belong in a junkyard.

“It's really just a celebration of every piece of art you can imagine,” said Arthur.

The community is invited to come out and hear the Junkyard Hawks as well as other student and local performers at Arts Fest on Friday night. The event is at Hite Elementary School in Middletown and starts at 7:00 pm.



