History in the making in Frankfort

New Kentucky House members sworn in to raucous applause. (Photo: Chris Williams)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- History was made in Frankfort that will surely impact your life. And a pair of your Representatives learned they’re going to be sitting very close through it all.

Republicans took control of the Kentucky House for the first time in nearly a century. WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams witness the shift in power and shows how two outspoken new faces are reacting to their seating assignments.

Newly elected members of the House were in for a day of firsts. The most significant was the monumental power shift. But learning the lay of the Capitol also revealed that this session will create two unlikely neighbors.

“I’m feeling great today. My whole family is here and swearing in first day at a new job, all the jitters and the excitement that come with that. It’s a great day,” Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, (D) Dist. 38, said.

Democrat Cantrell was smiles as she posed for pictures. She’s hoping for the best when it comes to working with the new Republican majority but disappointed in plans to tackle right-to-work legislation.

Republican Jason Nemes is coming in with the super majority.

“It feels really good for Kentucky. I think, obviously, I’m excited for myself. It’s an accomplishment and we worked very hard for, but I’m really excited about what this means for Kentucky’s future,” Rep. Jason Nemes, (R) Dist. 33, said.

Republican leadership promises to be inclusive. The freshman Democrats from our area are watching closely.

One of them is the outspoken Democrat who made history of her own today. Representative Attica Scott becomes the first African-American woman to serve in this chamber in 20 years.

“Hectic…but that’s a good thing. I’m like looking up here at all these wonderful people up here. It’s a privilege to be here and an honor…the smile better stay,” Rep. Attica Scott, (D) Dist. 41, said.

But the seating chart finds her directly behind Bullitt County Freshman Republican Dan Johnson.

Johnson insisted that the coverage of his controversial Facebook posts were unfair but today several members of the majority party told me privately that they were not ready to welcome their fellow Republican with open arms.

“Well, you know, I’m a bit outspoken. So I think quite a bit and I tell you both Democrat and Republican across the aisle there seems to be a real excitement,” Rep. Johnson, (R) District 49, said.

When WHAS11 asked Scott and Johnson about where they were sitting and their relationship to each other they had this to say.

“Great. It’s going to be great. I don’t think there’s anybody in the House that’s here to be an enemy. I think you know, I think we’re all here for the Commonwealth and the common good of the citizens of Kentucky.

“You know, some things are done by design but it will not destroy my spirit,” Scott said.

We’re waiting for the final bill filings for the day but while we’ve been told that a pro-life bill will be included several Republican lawmakers said they were more in favor of tackling the pro-business legislation they’ve been working on.