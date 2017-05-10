Historical marker honoring the Louisville Slugger unveiled

Bud Hillerich, Pete Browning and re-enactors on hand for the unveiling of the marker near the corner of First and Main, the site of the carpentry shop where the first bat was made.

Re-enactors were on hand for the unveiling of the marker, near the corner of First and Main. That was the site of the carpentry shop where the first bat was made.

As the story goes, 17-year-old Bud Hillerich skipped work at his father's shop one day in 1884 to attend a Louisville Eclipse baseball game. It was during that game, Pete "The Louisville Slugger" Browning broke his bat.

Hillerich offered to make him a new one and Browning got three hits the next game. That is how the Louisville Slugger was born.

"I sometimes wonder if my great-grandfather ever imagined that the piece of wood he handcrafted into a bat would be the start of the greatest baseball bat company in the world. Today we honor this heritage Bud created by crafting the highest quality bat for everyone from the little leaguer to the veteran professional. In the words of my Uncle Jack, here's to another 100 years,” Bryan Hillerich said.

Production of the bats continued at that First Street location until 1901.

The factory moved to its current site with the museum in July 1996.

