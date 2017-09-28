Historic properties for sale in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Three historic properties are back on the market.

Bids are being accepted for the Drumanard Estate and Rosewell property in eastern Jefferson County and the Grocers Ice Building down the street from Slugger Field.

The properties were purchased by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as part of the Downtown Crossing and East End Crossing projects. They were previously offered for sale but did not receive bids meeting state requirements.

Find more information about the properties and sales here.

