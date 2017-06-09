Historic L&N Railroad sign to be restored

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Workers will remove the historic L&N Railroad sign on a downtown Louisville building so it can be restored while the building's roof is upgraded.



The sign on the L&N Building on Broadway hasn't been restored in 30 years. A release from the Finance and Administration Cabinet says the sign needs to be fully restored to its original condition, including repairing its support system. The building is more than 100 years old.



The sign has neon gas glass-discharge tubes that were installed in 1986 during repairs to the original neon lighting system. An energy-efficient flexible LED neon system will be installed with the latest upgrade.



The sign will be removed on Saturday. It will be stored in Frankfort with restoration work expected to begin when funds become available.

