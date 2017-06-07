Historic home tour this weekend in Crescent Hill

Historic Home tour (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- When you hear “home tour”, you probably think of mansions that most of us can't touch. But this Saturday for the 17th year, a collection of homes, hidden on side streets, in some of Louisville’s first neighborhoods will be open to you, and they tell quite the story.

Rita Simmons has lived in the Franck Avenue home for 16 years and told us the best thing about this home tour is that people will see changes, restorations, and improvements all done on a budget and easily completed by anyone.

Your money supports youth and senior programs through United Crescent Hill Ministries.

Five historic homes are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for the United Crescent Hill Home Tour. Some of the homes date back to 1846 and are in Crescent Hill, Butchertown, and Clifton.

Tickets cost $20 before Saturday and $25 the day of. You can buy them at Margaret’s Consignment Store on Frankfort Ave. or click here to purchase online.

