Historic bridge to reopen in Paoli after 2015 collapse

PAOLI, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A historic bridge in Paoli, Indiana re-opened to traffic two years after it collapsed.



The historic Gospel Street Bridge, built in 1850, partially fell into Lick Creek on Christmas Day in 2015. Officials said it happened when a semi-truck weighing six times the limit tried to cross.

