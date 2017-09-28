Hispanic Heritage Month: Yolan Gonzalez

Hispanic Heritage Month is until October 15th and for the next two weeks I'll be highlighting Latino people in our community.

Yolan Gonzalez owns Bodega Mi Sueno near Bashford Manor. It's a market selling Latin specialty foods, pastries, and breads along with your typical grocery items.

It's grown over nine years—allowing him to move to a bigger building and employ more people. He says the market is also a source of information for people who are new to the area or don't speak English.

"We help people who only speak Spanish and connect them to the community," he says.

Gonzalez moved to Louisville 11 years ago from Cuba. He says it feels like his city and doesn't want to move.

