Hispanic Heritage: Maria Perez, owner of Adult Day Healthcare Center

Maria Perez is helping to open a bilingual adult day care center through House of Años Dorados Club..

Freedom Adult Day Healthcare Center on Bardstown Road opens next month. The center will have ESL classes, citizenship classes, elder law counseling, and home care.

Maria says providing older people a more comfortable life is important to her family – especially her husband. His grandparents didn't have access to bilingual adult care. She says the lack of social interaction and language barrier made them depressed.

She hopes this new center will avoid that heartbreak for other Latino families. T

"They are completely isolated at home. Here at the center, we are going to have everyday Hispanic Latino food. We are going to have activities and they are going to share with each other, spend time together with another person, and they talk the same language, which is Spanish," says Perez

The center is also planning to offer free bilingual health check-ups for anyone in the community regardless of citizenship status.

© 2017 WHAS-TV