Hip-hop cares seeks donations

For 90 weeks in a row, Hip Hop Cares has met its goal helping the homeless in Kentuckiana. This week it nearly fell short.



If you haven't heard of the group let us introduce you, because they need your help to help others.

Hip Hop Cares started with one man wanting to help out. Now the organization has more than 50 volunteers and serves hundreds in the homeless community.

But recently a dip in donations has the group scrambling to provide to those who depend on them.

"I always tell people I can't promise I'll get it but I promise I'll try," says Jeff Gill of Hip-Hop Cares.

When Jeff Gill started Hip Hop Cares 90 weeks ago, it was a one-man organization.

"It all kind of started with me just driving around the city, passing out my excess clothing, covers and stuff," he says.

Not long after he and dozens of other volunteers were working together to collect donations during the week and pass them out every Sunday. Meeting under the overpass at First and Broadway, some weeks they would have nearly 500 people show up for new supplies.

"Homelessness is a very prevalent issue that we have in this city," Gill says.

The group doesn't accept money, but only donations from their wish list.

"That is the backbone for what we do at this point. If we don't get donations in off of the wish list or otherwise, I mean we'll be out but its a matter of what we'll have to pass out," he says.

Gill says this week they were worried.

"Usually by Monday or Tuesday we have some things that are wanted on our Amazon wish list. This week we had absolutely nothing," he says.

Knowing he had hundreds relying on him for things like socks, deodorant, and other basic necessities. He put out a plea on Facebook, and then reminded himself that whether or not they get the items, they can still be there for their patrons.

"Hip-hop cares is far beyond just passing stuff out. Its about restoring faith in humanity and reminding people- you do have hope, you do have people who have your back," he says.

Luckily, the donations flowed in, the organization able to give for yet another week. Now the hope is moving forward, more people will think of them when they choose to donate.

The best way to donate is by purchasing items from their Amazon Wishlist.

