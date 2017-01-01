Hillbilly tea restaurant closing again

Hillbilly Tea reopens on Whiskey Row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A popular Louisville restaurant that opened back up a year after shutting down in 2015 is closing its doors for good, again.

Hillbilly Tea Restaurant on West Main Street will not reopen following its holiday break but the tea company will continue to produce teas to be sold in other stores, restaurants and online.

In a Facebook post, owner Karter Louis confirmed the closure but did not include the reason behind it.

Hillbilly Tea will continue to be sold online.