Highlands murder suspects seek home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We’re learning new information in the case of a newlywed shot and killed in the Highlands during an alleged robbery.

Two of the four teenage suspects were in court Tuesday being tried as adults.

“The evidence of this case will show that these individuals drove out to the Highlands with the intent to rob people with loaded guns, and ended up, in fact, killing someone,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Emily Lantz said.

For the first time since they allegedly killed Jason Spencer during a November robbery attempt in the Highlands teens Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas walked into a courtroom crowded with Spencer’s friends and family, and asked to be released on home incarceration.

“Judge $75,000 full cash I would submit under KRS4.16 is oppressive in this case,” Defense Attorney Karen Faulkner said.

Attorneys for Curry and Thomas repeatedly reminded Judge Olu Stevens that under Juvenile code the wellbeing of the teens is supposed to be taken into account when considering their release.

“He is the father of a child,” a public defender said. “The child is less than 1 year old, and he would like to be a significant part of that child’s life. He is unable to do that from the detention center.”

“He had a child at the time that this occurred and this didn’t stop him from going to commit these offenses,” Lantz said.

“Judge this is the only offense he has been charged with as an adult,” the public defender said.

“Make no mistake that this isn’t their first time experiencing the criminal justice system,” Lantz said. “This file is just their criminal histories from just juvenile court. I’m not going to go and list all of them because we would be here all day.”

But the fact that the teens had a binder full of offenses in Juvenile court may not have even been the most shocking revelation of the day, at least when it concerns Travon Curry.

“He was shot when the victim returned fire and was in the hospital after this,” Lantz said. “At that time he told police officers that when he gets out of there he’s going to kill another person.”

Curry and Thomas are scheduled for a first appearance March 23rd.

Judge Olu Stevens said he would consider the request but didn't set a deadline for his decision.

