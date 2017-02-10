WHAS
High school rivals to show support for inspiring student who died of cancer

Green-out game for Amzie

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 12:33 PM. EST February 10, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Two high school rivals are coming together to show their support for a Ballard High School student who died after a battle with cancer.

Amzie Smith was a brave 17-year-old known for her courage and faith. In her honor, you will notice a sea of green at Friday's game.

The green-out is to highlight the awareness for liver cancer.

Ballard and Eastern will be wearing T-shirts supporting the cause during warm-ups and wristbands during the game.

T-shirts will be sold at the door with proceeds going toward a permanent memorial for Amzie at Ballard.

