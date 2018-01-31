High-profile attorney joins rape lawsuit case

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A national civil rights attorney is now onboard to help represent four women who say they were raped by a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.

Attorney Ben Crump made that announcement about a half hour ago in Louisville.

RELATED: Officer accused of rape in civil lawsuit

Crump has worked on several high-profile cases including the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown case.

Pablo Cano is facing four different lawsuits alleging sexual assault on multiple occasions. During some of those instances, the accusations say Cano was on duty and in uniform.

Cano was on administrative leave since June but he has since resigned.

RELATED: Third woman files lawsuit with rape claims against LMPD officer

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.





© 2018 WHAS-TV