High-profile attorney joins rape case against former officer, more women come forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Florida-based civil rights attorney, known for taking on big cases, is joining the legal team representing the women suing a former metro police officer.



Former LMPD Officer Pablo Cano is accused of sexually assaulting four women in four separate lawsuits. In the most recent lawsuit, filed Monday, the woman says she was raped in the back of Cano’s police car while he was in uniform and on-duty.



Louisville attorney Shannon Fauver, who filed the four lawsuits, said more women coming forward prompted her to seek out Benjamin Crump as co-counsel. Crump is known nationally for his involvement in several high-profile cases including representing the families of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, and Trayvon Martin.



“I am honored to be here next to Attorney Shannon Fauver in this matter in Louisville, Kentucky to get justice for the Jane Does, and more importantly, those unknown Jane Does that may still be out there who have not come forward who may have also been assaulted by this serial rapist with a badge,” Crump said.



Fauver said an additional five women have come forward, bringing the total number of Cano’s accusers to nine. She said more lawsuits are anticipated.



Fauver and Crump suggested the ‘Me Too’ movement may have motivated some of the women to come forward.



“Louisville, Kentucky will be ground zero for the ‘Me Too’ movement of women being violated by these rogue police officers in America. This is not anything new but now women are finding their courage to speak up and speak out and refuse to be victims anymore,” Crump said.



Attorney Lee Sitlinger, who is representing Cano in the civil proceedings, said his client “denies any non-consensual contact or relations with these ladies.”



Cano is currently in his home state of Florida. He resigned from LMPD in September after the allegations surfaced. He has not been criminally charged.



LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit continues to investigate Cano for any criminal wrongdoing. Investigators will compile a report of their findings for the Commonwealth’s Attorney who will decide what, if any, criminal charges should be filed.



