LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- An extraordinarily high demand for RiverLink transponders is leading to supplies being depleted more quickly than anticipated. All remaining RiverLink local and RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are expected to be distributed early this week.

Drivers with RiverLink accounts waiting for transponders to arrive will pay the lowest rates, including the frequent-user discount. For these drivers only, the requirement that transponders be properly mounted in passenger vehicles to receive the frequent-user discount is being temporarily waived.

An automatic $40 credit is applied to a RiverLink personal account when a driver makes 40 tolled crossings per assigned transponder per calendar month.

“We knew interest in RiverLink transponders would be high, but demand has skyrocketed over the past few weeks,” said Megan McLain, tolling project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “From July through November, more than 70,000 RiverLink transponders had been ordered. Nearly 100,000 additional RiverLink transponders were ordered just in December, outpacing total demand since we launched operations.”

Additional RiverLink transponders was ordered in mid-December. Additional RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are expected to be available later in January. Additional RiverLink local transponders are being made, but may not be available for several weeks.

“Tens of thousands of drivers are clearly getting the message that having a transponder will save them money,” said Clint Murphy, director of tolling oversight for the Indiana Department of Transportation. “There’s no reason for these drivers to worry as we replenish our inventory. All drivers who open RiverLink accounts will pay the lowest rates until their transponders are in hand.”

License plates will be scanned, matched to prepaid accounts and the transponder rate applied until transponders are delivered. This will safeguard drivers who have opened prepaid RiverLink accounts and are waiting for their transponders will enjoy the same lower rates as drivers with prepaid RiverLink accounts who have properly mounted their transponders.

Drivers can register additional license plates to their RiverLink E-ZPass transponders online at www.RiverLink.com, by phone or in person at a customer service center.

Opening RiverLink Accounts

Drivers can open accounts online at www.RiverLink.com, by phone at 855-RIV-LINK or in person at one of two customer service centers. The website is the fastest option to open an account. It’s open 24 hours a day/7 days a week with no wait. Customers opening accounts online or by phone will have their transponders mailed to them, once supplies are replenished.

Customer service centers are located at 400 E. Main St. in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville. The centers are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday. They are also open 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.