HGTV 'House Hunters' in Louisville on Monday

Bobbie Ramsey and her son Dean Ferguson hunt for a new home in Louisville on HGTV “House Hunters” Monday, Jan. 9 (Photo: Provided by Bobbie Ramsey)

HGTV’s mega hit “House Hunters” returns to Louisville Monday night.

The episode follows Bobbie Ramsey’s search for a place to call home as she returns to her hometown of Louisville after living in Chicago.

Ramsey enlists her grown son, Dean Ferguson, to help her hunt for the perfect mix of move-in ready and old-world charm on a $350,000 budget.

We know what she found and where it’s located, but you’ll need to tune in to find out. We can give you this one small hint: the home this empty nester buys has a front porch. Sorry, that’s the most we can reveal.

The show airs at 8 p.m. Jan 9. on HGTV.