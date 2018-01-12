Here we go again! Principal sings snow day video

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Rain, sleet and snow had several Kentuckiana businesses and schools closed on Friday.

While using social media to alert students of school closings has become common, one principal really wants to make a statement. Chad Caddell—the principal at Union Point Academy in Florence, Ky., took it to the next level for a second time this week.

He remixed a popular song by Garth Brooks "Friends in Low Places," and he posted it on the school's Facebook page.

That video has been watched more than 81,000 times on Facebook and has over 2,000 shares. Students at Union Point went back to school on Tuesday, we're sure they all thanked their principal for the snow day - and the great video.

