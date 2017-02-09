WHAS
Hemmerle sentenced to 7 years for child abuse

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:35 PM. EST February 09, 2017

MEADE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A local Catholic Priest will spend the next 7 years in prison after he was found guilty in November 2016.

Joseph Hemmerle, who maintains his innocence, was found guilty of abusing a 10-year-old boy at a youth camp in the 1970s. 

That victim is now 53-years-old and testified against Hemmerle.

He faces additional charges in a separate case which is scheduled for trial at a later date.

