Hemmerle enters guilty plea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former Louisville priest and teacher has now entered into a plea agreement in his ongoing sex abuse case in Meade County. The terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Hemmerle, who previously worked at Trinity High School, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and five counts of sodomy and faced the possibility of life in prison if convicted at trial.

