Helping Heel: UNC adopts ACC's first service dog

Remington (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of North Carolina baseball team took bark at the park a little further when they adopted a 3-year-old service dog named Remington.

Like most schools, the University of North Carolina does a lot of community outreach back in Chapel Hill, but when the boys from the ball team wanted to take puppies to visit kids in a local hospital they were told they couldn't because they weren't trained.

That's when Paws4People introduced the team to Remington, who has been a big hit ever since.

With the fans howling over balls and strikes it can be easy to miss North Carolina baseball’s hidden secret.

“They have integrated him into the team like he’s just one of the guys,” said trainer Terri Jo Rucinski.

This fall the Heels became the only school in the ACC to utilize a service dog when Remington started by taking balls to the umpire before the game, and holding his hat during the national anthem, but his roll with the players quickly evolved.

“If they’ve had a bad day with an exam they’ll come down and play with him,” said Rucinski. “If they’re stressed about something baseball related, or classes, it’s hard to continue to have a bad day when he’s around.”

Under Remington’s watch Carolina has had one of their best seasons in recent memory on and off the field, but of his biggest contribution might come in the training room.

“I had surgery in the fall,” said outfielder Brian Miller. “All of my rehab was taught and done through Terri Jo, and obviously Remi was with her every day. Being injured isn’t really the most fun thing to go through, so it was definitely fun to have Remi there with me.”

“We’ve had some post surgeries and the kids have just turned the corner emotionally very quickly,” said Rucinski. “I’d like to think he has something to do with that.”

With over 100 tricks in his repertoire, it’s easy for Remington to steal the show, but this pup isn’t all work and no play.

“He is working when he has his vest on,” said Rucinski. “When we take his vest off he’s just a dog, and he plays. The boys think he runs faster without his vest on.”

Remington will be around Slugger Field as long as the Tar Heels stay alive in the ACC tournament.

Remington is extremely friendly, and even showed WHAS a few tricks, but it's important to ask permission to pet him out at the ballpark.

