Helping Hands improves Louisville homes for National Women Build Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This week marks the 10th year for National Women Build Week, created by Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's Home Improvement.

Kentuckiana is no stranger to this initiative of building affordable homes, more than 100 volunteers have been out providing much needed hours of improvements to area homes.

Caroline Miles, a volunteer and Habitat Board Member explains, "We have women from all over Louisville that work for Lowes and have given us their day to support mother's day and to support the strength of women and the power of things they can accomplish when they put their mind to it."

Volunteers tell us there are at least 6 to 8 homes throughout Louisville that are current Habitat for Humanity projects and this latest assignment is in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood.

They aren't fixing up homes because they have to, it's seen as their duty to help those in need which then starts a domino effect of positivity and growth. Miles adds, "Stronger families are built with better housing and if people have a home for their family, then the family is more likely to thrive, the children do better in school, there is better community and better neighborhoods."

Jennie McGee, a volunteer tells us, "If we all as a community of individuals pull together to take care of the people in our area, in our sphere of influence, then we can have a profound impact for all time."

Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville was founded in 1985. Since then, the nonprofit has built or renovated more than 460 homes in Louisville and Oldham County, thanks to volunteers.

The Schnitzelburg home is getting an upgrade to its siding to become energy efficient, among other upgrades.

Although some men are present, this week is all about women, who work full-time jobs, raise families and still find the time to get their hands dirty.

"We're all brothers and sisters in the Lord and if you take care fo each other then everyone is going to be in good shape," Miles stated.

This elevates the term "girl power" to a bigger and more influential level. For more information, visit www.louisvillehabitat.org.

