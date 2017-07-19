'Helmet Smart' initiative rewards kids for bike safety

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A new initiative by St. Matthews Police and local organizations is rewarding kids who wear their bike helmets this summer.

The initiative is called "Helmet Smart" and not only rewards helmet use but provides bike helmets to children financially unable to buy one.



Under the initiative, a St. Matthews police officer can issue a "safety citation" to a child wearing a bike helmet.



That citation rewards the child with a free McDonald’s Happy Meal and enters them into a drawing for a free bicycle.



The department will also give away 100 bike helmets to children who need them.

