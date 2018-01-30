Helicopters used to relocate elk in Kentucky (Photo: Ky Fish and Wildlife)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife joined the Appalachian Wildlife foundation in relocating elk to southeastern Kentucky.

They used helicopters to relocate elk from denser populations to areas with fewer animals. The elk were isolated, blindfolded, placed in bags and flown a short distance to their new home.

The efforts will help increase the elk population and promote tourism in the area.

