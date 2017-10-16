Heaven Hill expands Bernheim facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a celebration Monday in the California neighborhood as Heaven Hill dedicated the largest single bourbon producing site in the industry.

The distillery unveiled its newly expanded Bernheim facility on West Breckenridge Street with a commemorative barrel signing and bourbon toast.

The $25 million expansion will allow Heaven Hill to produce 400,000 barrels annually.

"The expansion is going to allow us to continue producing our full range of American whiskey styles utilizing the most innovative technological production techniques but most importantly allowing us to use and incorporate the traditional methods of production that have been a part of the hallmark of our company for now over 80 years,” Heaven Hill President Max Shapira said.

In addition to today's dedication, Heaven Hill also introduced a partnership with Dare to Care.

A $10,000 donation will support a mobile pantry for West Louisville and buy six freezers for agencies in the area.

© 2017 WHAS-TV