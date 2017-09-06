Heather Hyer to be posthumously honored as 2017 Muhammad Ali Awardee for Social Justice

Muhammad Ali Center (Photo: Muhammad Ali Center)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- The Muhammad Ali Center announced on Wednesday that a new award would be given at the Fifth Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on September 23. Heather Hyer, who was killed while protesting against Alt-Right demonstrations, will be awarded as the Muhammad Ali Awardee for Social Justice. Her mother, Susan Bro, will accept the award.

Heather Hyer was killed on August 12, 2017 when a car drove into a crowd of counter-demonstrators. Hyer worked as a paralegal at a Charlottesville law firm.

Two weeks after Hyer's passing, Bro launched the Heather Hyer Foundation to honor her late daughter. The Foundation's funds will create scholarships for students interested in careers in law, paralegal studies, education, and social justice issues.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards honor people around the world who are working to make a difference in their community. Other awardees include HRH Princess Dr. Nisreen El-Hashemite, Executive Director of the Royal Academy or Scient International Trust, and Ashley Judd, an actress and activist from Kentucky. In addition to seasoned humanitarians, the award ceremony honors six people under 30 who embody each of Muhammad's Six Core Principles.

The award ceremony, now in its fifth year, is sponsored by Brown Foreman. The event will take place on September 23 at the Louisville Mariott Downtown.

