Heat restored inside Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville's jail is heating back up after temperatures in some dorms dropped to the low forties over the weekend.

Jail leaders said the jail buildings are old, so heating or cooling them is a challenge any time of the year.

Metro Corrections tries to keep the jail's temperature in the mid-sixties or above.

"It’s not good conditions for either staff or inmates and when living conditions aren't where they're supposed to be, there's increased stress and trouble for staff also," Tracy Dotson, Jail FOP President, said.

Jail leaders said they've spent more than $300,000 repairing the nearly 20-year-old HVAC system over the last two years.

It has never been replaced; which, is something Dotson says the jail has asked for.



