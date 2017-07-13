Healthcare fraudsters busted

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Hateful message prompts unique response
-
Russell neighborhood micro business program helps new restaurant
-
TG Shuck has raised three budding Broadway stars
-
VERIFY: Does shutting off your air conditioning unit save you money?
-
Police look for suspect in Plainview shooting
-
Ben's evening forecast 7/12/17
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Johnson defends himself against allegations
More Stories
-
1 dead following Jeffersonville crash on Highway 62Jul 13, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Trump defends son again on Paris visit: 'Most people…Jul 13, 2017, 1:38 p.m.
-
Storm chances end in time for the weekendFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.